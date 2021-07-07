Iranian-backed Iraqi militias launched several rocket and drone barrages on facilities hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, just nine days after deadly United States airstrikes on the armed groups that were meant to deter such attacks.

US and local media outlets reported attacks on the Ain al-Assad air base in western Iraq, another facility in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil overnight and another attack on an oil field where American forces are positioned in northeast Syria.

At least two people suffered minor injuries after 14 rockets struck the massive military base at Ain al-Assad shortly after noon local time, a US official said.

“The rockets landed on the base and perimeter,” US Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for US-led forces in Iraq, said in a tweet. “Force protection defensive measures were activated.”

Col Marotto vowed “100 per cent accountability” for the Ain al-Assad attack, suggesting the possibility of a US counterattack.

The rockets were reportedly launched from Khan al-Baghdadi, a village which lies near the airbase. Photos posted online by Iraqi security forces suggested the launchers had been destroyed in subsequent counter-attacks.

Attacks on US facilities by Iranian-backed militia groups appear to be accelerating following the 28 June air strikes, which were in response to continuing attacks on American facilities in Iraq. At least four militiamen were killed in the US airstrikes, prompting raucous funerals and demands for revenge.

Ain al-Assad was the target of a rocket attack on Monday, with no casualties. Late Tuesday an airport housing US troops in northern Iraq was also hit in a drone attack that caused no injuries.

Syrian state media reported on Wednesday that al-Omar oil field hosting US forces in the country’s northeast province of Deir Azzour was also hit with mortars.

No one has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks. But Iran’s state-owned Press TV attributed them to the “Iraqi resistance movement,” a reference to Shia militias that are often trained, armed or financed by Tehran.

“Most likely, the strike was meant to destroy very important and expensive equipment and installations belonging to US troops,” said the report.