US jets strike weapons storage facility in Syria used by Iran
Pentagon said strike was in retaliation for attacks on US and coalition troops
Two US military F-15 fighter jets on Wednesday struck a weapons facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, according to the Defense Department.
“This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates,” the Pentagon told CNN in a statement.
“The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests.”
The strike is the latest sign of tension in the region amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed groups since the beginning of October, according to Reuters, resulting in 45 injuries to US troops.
Wednesday’s air strikes come after a 26 set of attacks against similar targets in Syria.
Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the US has sent multiple aircraft carrier strike groups to the region.
