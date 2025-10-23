Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A volcano that lies close to the border between Iran and Pakistan may be nearing an eruption again for the first time in over 700,000 years, a study has suggested.

Scientists say that the Taftan volcano, which was believed to be extinct, is showing signs of activity after hundreds of thousands of years.

A new study published by the Geophysical Research Letter has found that the volcano’s summit has risen by 3.5 inches between July 2023 and May 2024 and still hasn’t deflated.

Researchers said this suggests that a significant amount of gas pressure is building up below the volcano’s surface. The plumes this creates will “have to release somehow in the future, either violently or more quietly”, the study’s senior author and volcanologist Pablo Gonzalez told Live Science.

open image in gallery A view of the Taftan Volcano in Sistan province ( Amirhossein Nikroo/CC BY-SA 3.0 )

Mr Gonzalez reassured that there is no risk of an imminent eruption, but that the volcano should still be closely monitored.

“This study doesn’t aim to produce panic in people. It’s a wake-up call to the authorities in the region in Iran to designate some resources to look at this,” he told the publication.

Gaseous emissions were observed by locals as early as 2023 and a smell reported from as far as 30 miles away from the summit.

The colossal 12,927 feet high volcano towers over a group of smaller nearby mountains formed by the Arabian ocean crust. It is the largest volcano in southeastern Iran.

Due to the mountain’s remote location, it is difficult to monitor and provide accurate images, but doctoral student Mohammadhossein Mohammadnia worked with Mr Gonzalez to use satellite images to determine the rise of the base.

open image in gallery The summit of the volcano has risen in recent years ( Safa.daneshvar/CC BY-SA 4.0 )

The cause of the volcano’s growth spurt is likely to be a consequence of a difference in the hydrothermal plumbing below the volcano resulting in the gas build-up or magma shifts underneath the vent, scientists said.

Researchers are continually monitoring the volcanoes and the research remains ongoing, partnering with other experts.