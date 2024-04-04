World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into Israeli air strike on Gaza aid workers
Charity calls for UK, US and other countries to join third-party investigation of Israeli army’s drone strike
Humanitarian food charity World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli air strike that killed seven of its aid workers, including three British nationals, in Gaza on Monday.
WCK issued a statement on Thursday morning calling for the governments of Australia, Canada, the US, the UK and Poland – the countries from which six of the workers hailed – to join a third-party investigation into the drone bombardment on the charity’s convoy.
The investigation must establish “whether [the drone strikes] were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The charity has said seven of its workers, including a Palestinian driver, were killed by a sustained drone barrage against their marked convoy, after unloading 100 tonnes of food aid from a barge on 1 April.
The victims include British nationals John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47.
