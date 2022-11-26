Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge fire has broken out in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.

Footage shows the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city of Lusail.

The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.

The stadium is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday.

