The Palestinian delegation has secured the right to fly their flag at the World Health Organization (WHO), following a vote on Monday.

The symbolic decision, which the Palestinian envoy hopes will lead to broader recognition within the United Nations, was passed at the WHO's annual assembly in Geneva.

The proposal, put forward by China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and others, saw 95 votes in favour, with Israel, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany voting against. Twenty-seven delegations abstained.

It follows a successful Palestinian bid for membership of the U.N. General Assembly last year and comes amid signs that France could recognise a Palestinian state.

In apparent reference to the devastating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Lebanon's delegate Rana el Khoury said the vote's outcome provided "a small ray of hope for the brave Palestinian people whose suffering has reached unbearable levels".

open image in gallery A sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Israel's ambassador Daniel Meron argued against the WHO resolution which he said eroded the principles of the U.N. and the rules-based order and called for a vote.

"It sends a dangerous message that political symbolism can override legal standards, that emotion can replace process and that partisan interests can bend the rules of international legitimacy," he said. Its main ally, the United States, which plans to exit the WHO, did not participate.

Even though almost 150 countries have recognised a Palestinian state, most major Western and other powers have not, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Japan.

France and Japan voted in favour of the proposal while Britain abstained.

"It is symbolic and one act but a sign that we are part of an international community to help on health needs," the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, told Reuters. "I hope we will soon have full membership of the WHO and all U.N. forums."

Palestinians seek statehood in territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

They have official observer state status at the WHO, which is currently undergoing a transformation as it looks ahead to life without its biggest donor the United States.

Last week, the Palestinians won the right to receive notifications under the WHO's International Health Regulations - a set of global rules for monitoring outbreaks