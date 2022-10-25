Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, months after his first wash in more than 70 years

Amou Haji shunned bathing out of fear for his health

Liam James
Tuesday 25 October 2022 16:26
Comments
<p>Amou Haji, who did not wash for decades </p>

Amou Haji, who did not wash for decades

(AFP/Getty)

An Iranian hermit known as “the world’s dirtiest man” has died aged 94, having spent most of his life avoiding bathing.

Iranian news agency Irna reported that Amou Haji, or “Uncle Haji”, died on Sunday in Dezhgah village in the southern province of Fars.

Locals said he had shunned hygeine for more than 70 years due to “emotional setbacks” in his youth that led him to believe cleaning would ruin his health.

He was also said to avoid fresh food, preferring rotting carcasses, especially those of porcupines.

He was known to smoke animal faeces out of a pipe and was pictured drawing on several cigarettes at a time.

Recommended

Haji in 2018 in Dezhgah

(AFP/Getty)

Locals were fond of him and built an open brick shack for him to live in, according to a 2014 article in the Tehran Times.

Haji fell ill not long after locals finally took him to bathe for the first time in decades, Irna reported.

On an earlier attempt by neighbours to take him to bathe in the local river, Haji threw himself out of the car when he realised the purpose of the trip.

Haji never married.

Haji smoking several cigarettes at once by his home in Dezhgah

(AFP/Getty)

His funeral was set for Tuesday night in Farashband City, Fars.

The hermit’s death leaves open the chance for a 67-year-old Indian man to take over what could be the record length of time without washing.

Recommended

Kailash Singh of Maharashtra has not bathed in nearly half a century on the promise of a priest that shunning cleanliness would guarantee him a son.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in