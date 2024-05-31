For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Yemen’s Houthis have claimed to have launched an attack on a US air carrier in response to earlier British and American strikes on its military bases.

The militant group claimed to have attacked the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower ship in the Red Sea following America’s strikes on targets in Yemen.

On Thursday, British and American forces struck Houthi targets in Yemen as part of an ongoing operation against the group’s targeting of commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The UK Ministry of Defence said intelligence confirmed two locations near Hudaydah were involved in the anti-shipping attacks, with buildings identified as housing drone ground control facilities and storage for long range drones.

A set of Houthi facilities at Ghulayfiqah, further south on the Yemeni coast, were also identified as being involved in the command and control of the group’s anti-shipping campaign.

American and British fighter jets and US ships hit a wide range of targets, according to the MoD. RAF Typhoon FGR4s conducted strikes on the target buildings at the three locations, using Paveway IV guided bombs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK “will not hesitate” to protect British interests. He said last night’s strikes were conducted “to further degrade the military capabilities of the Houthis and to prevent further attacks on international shipping”.

“The strikes were taken in self-defence in the face of an ongoing threat that the Houthis pose,” Mr Sunak added.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...