At least 78 dead in stampede at school in Yemen

At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in a school in Yemen where hundreds had gathered to receive food and aid.

A spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled ministry of interior said the stampede in capital Sanaa took place during the distribution of charitable donations by merchants in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Witnesses and Houthi rebel officials told the Associated Press that the stampede took place after a crowd was apparently scared by gunfire and an electrical explosion.

Two witnesses, Abdel-Rahman Ahmed and Yahia Mohsen, told the news agency that armed Houthis had fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control and had apparently struck an electrical wire, causing it to explode.

At least 73 people have been injured and taken to the al-Thowra Hospital in Sanaa, according to hospital deputy director Hamdan Bagheri.

The tragedy in Sanaa’s Old City, was not related to Yemen’s continuing eight-year-long civil war, but is believed to be one of the deadliest in years.

Videos on Houthi television and social media showed crowds of people jammed together, screaming to be pulled out as security staff pushed people back to control the crowd.

In another video, believed to have been taken after the stampede, scores of discarded shoes, a crutch and clothing on the steps of the building can be seen as forensic investigators in protective white suits sort through personal belongings.

Interior ministry spokesperson Brigadier Abdel-Khaleq al-Aghri said the crush was due to “random distribution” of funds without coordination with local authorities.

Sanaa has been under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthis since 2014 that removed the internationally recognised government.

People trapped in the crowd attempt to free themselves during a stampede in Sanaa (via REUTERS)

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore the government.

The conflict has turned in recent years into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Over 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians have been killed in what is said to be one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said the stampede was the result of the Yemeni people suffering “the worst global humanitarian crisis”.

“We hold the countries of aggression responsible for what happened and for the bitter reality that the Yemeni people live in because of the aggression and blockade,” he tweeted.

Additional reporting by agencies