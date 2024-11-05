Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has been fired by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cited a “crisis of trust” affecting the invasions of Gaza and Lebanon.

The announcement late on Tuesday came as a surprise, despite Netanyahu and Gallant having been repeatedly at odds over the last year.

Following the announcement, Gallant said on social media that the “security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life”.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement: "In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the minister of defence.

"Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defence minister."

Netanyahu and Gallant attend a ceremony for the 70th cohort of military combat officers on October 31 ( REUTERS )

Foreign minister Israel Katz will succeed Gallant as defence minister, while Gideon Saar will become the new foreign minister, Netanyahu's office announced.

Gallant has been a key figure in Israel’s deadly 13-month onslaught in Gaza, which has seen more than 43,000 people killed, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The invasion came following the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 in which 1,139 people were killed, according to Israeli authorities.

He was criticised early in the war after ordering a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip with “no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed”, in what was deemed by many to be collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Israel has also invaded Lebanon after a year of tit-for-tat strikes with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

In the statement, Netanyahu added that "significant gaps were discovered between me and Gallant in the management of the campaign".

"These gaps were accompanied by statements and actions that contradict the decisions of the government and the decisions of the cabinet,” he said.

Gallant has been criticised internationally for his statements and policies during Israel’s invasion ( AFP or licensors )

The Israeli prime minister did not make clear what he was referring to. But Gallant recently made statements which appeared at odds with much of the rhetoric coming from the Israeli government, calling for “painful concessions” to be made to return Israeli hostages from Gaza.

“Not every objective can be achieved through military means alone; force is not the answer to everything,” Gallant said at a memorial day earlier this month for those killed in the October 7 attacks, according to Middle East Monitor.

“When it comes to fulfilling our ethical duty of bringing hostages home, painful concessions will be required,” he added.

Netanyahu’s previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 prompted widespread street protests. It came after Gallant spoke out against his own government’s plans for judicial reform.

The reforms intended to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in blocking legislation pushed through by Netanyahu’s Likud government, which was in coalition with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.