Yvette Cooper urges more aid for Gaza as children ‘freeze to death’ from winter temps

Yvette Cooper has urged Israeli authorities to "change course" and urgently increase aid access to Gaza, after revealing Palestinian children had tragically "frozen to death" in the escalating humanitarian crisis. Chairing a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary called for immediate action to address the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" there.

Ms Cooper painted a grim picture of civilian life, stating: "Families repeatedly displaced are spending this winter desperately seeking shelter amidst the rubble, without electricity, without water supplies or health care. Children have frozen to death and died while waiting for medical evacuations. This is unconscionable, and crucially, it is preventable."

While acknowledging the partial opening of the Rafah crossing in February, Ms Cooper stressed it was insufficient. She argued Gaza’s immense needs could not be met without lifting further restrictions, particularly on vital medical equipment and basic shelter items, asserting that "Delays and restrictions cost lives."

The Foreign Secretary also addressed the West Bank, where Israel has tightened control, prompting human rights groups to warn of potential annexation. Netanyahu’s cabinet has expanded Israel’s enforcement authority over land use and planning in PA-administered areas. And finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and defence minister Israel Katz have indicated plans to lift restrictions on land sales to Israeli Jews.

Emphasising that "Palestine must be run by Palestinians," Ms Cooper warned against the "destabilisation" of the West Bank and called for the preservation of a viable Palestinian state. She condemned settler violence and "strangulation" of the Palestinian economy, stating: "This is deeply, deeply wrong and a clear contravention of the resolutions of this council, and counterproductive, it only makes the Israeli and Palestinian people less secure."

Ms Cooper further criticised Israel’s moves to shut down international aid organisations in Gaza, including Save the Children, warning this "risked choking off essential access to people in desperate need." She implored: "We need an urgent change in course. So I urge the authorities to urgently ensure that experienced and long-standing organisations can continue to operate."

Concluding her address, the Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s unwavering commitment to both a two-state solution and Israeli security. She affirmed: "A two-state solution can be the gateway to transform the region with normalisation, regional integration and peaceful coexistence. But security cannot be achieved by an indefinite or humiliating occupation that denies security and sovereignty to the Palestinian people."

Ms Cooper’s New York visit on Wednesday marked the start of the UK’s Security Council presidency. The meeting also saw Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar and Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour attend, alongside Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups.