For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused some Arab leaders of "turning a blind eye" to Russia's invasion of his country.

The Ukrainian president on Friday attended an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia seeking support in the region for his war effort.

Appearing to invoke the Arab world's own history of occupation, he said the leaders in the hall would understand that Ukraine "will never submit to any foreigners or colonisers. That's why we fight."

But the president added: "Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here among you who turn a blind eye to those [prisoner of war] cages and illegal annexations.

"I'm here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how hard the Russians try to influence, there must still be independence."

Syria, whose president Bashar al-Assad attended the meeting, has backed Russia's invasion, while other states in the group have sought to maintain good relations with Moscow.

Saudi Arabia, which hosted the summit, has supported a UN resolution calling for Russia to withdraw its droops and pledged $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

But it has resisted imposing sanctions on Russia and presented itself as neutral in the conflict.

Russia enjoys some economic link with most Gulf states as a fellow member of the oil producers' alliance OPEC+.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 18 May 2023 The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and smoke as seen from Puebal in Mexico AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 17 May 2023 Performers during the closing ceremony of Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Reuters World news in pictures 16 May 2023 Cattle graze on the meadow in front of Germany’s parliament building, the Reichstag, in a Greenpeace protest for species-appropriate animal husbandry, in Berlin AP World news in pictures 15 May 2023 Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and AK Party (AKP) gather on election night, in Istanbul, Turkey REUTERS World news in pictures 14 May 2023 A member of Bembe do Mercado, an Afro-Brazilian religious group which practices Candomble, takes part in a ceremony to honour Yemanja, the goddess of the sea, in Santo Amaro, Bahia, Brazil AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 May 2023 A worker prepares to unload from a semi-truck a part of a wall with the work of graffiti artist Banksy which was dismounted from a residential building heavily damaged during Russia’s attack in the town of Irpin, outside of Kyiv REUTERS World news in pictures 12 May 2023 Nurses take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale in Chennai, India. EPA World news in pictures 11 May 2023 Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios in New York City Getty/SiriusXM World news in pictures 10 May 2023 US magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll departs the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 May 2023 Novice monks react after getting their heads shaved during an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, Reuters World news in pictures 8 May 2023 Nepalese women pull a giant chariot with a statue depicting Rato machhindranath ‘The rain god’ as they take part in the Red Chariot festival in Lalitpur EPA World news in pictures 6 May 2023 Villagers from Iaohnanen and Yakel on Vanuatu's Tanna island pose with a portrait Britain's King Charles III AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 May 2023 A man uses a boat as he picks lotus flowers in front of the Morodok Techo National Stadium, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 3 May 2023 A boy holds hand of his father as they watch the sun set at a beach in Goa, India AP World news in pictures 2 May 2023 Principal of an elementary school runs away as a black bear jumps out from the dumpster, in Summersville, West Virginia, US Nicholas County Board Of Education/Reuters World news in pictures 1 May 2023 Hawkers sell balloons along a street in Rawalpindi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 30 April 2023 A surfer rides a wave as a big swell hits Teahupoo, on the French Polynesia island of Tahiti AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2023 Labourers work at an iron factory in Lahore AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 April 2023 Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a damaged residential buildings in Uman, souhtern Kyiv AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2023 Mainland Chinese tourists look at sunset from a hill in Hong Kong AP World news in pictures 26 April 2023 A hydrogen train approaches the station in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany AP World news in pictures 25 April 2023 US President Joe Biden announces he is running for re-election in 2024 Biden Harris Presidential Campaign/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2023 A photographer takes pictures of the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, as it glows on the horizon over waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2023 A participant marches during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade Reuters World news in pictures 22 April 2023 People hold an umbrella while crossing the street as temperatures hit a record 45.4 degrees Celsius (113.7 Fahrenheit) in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 21 April 2023 Muslim worshippers pose after the prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Bujumbura AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 April 2023 A supplied image of a total solar eclipse, Exmouth, Western Australia AAP Image/Centre for Radio Astronomy Research/Michael Goh/Reuters World news in pictures 19 April 2023 French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to France National Union of Autonomous Trade Unions general secretary for the Grand Est region, Chloe Bourguignon, re her opposition to the pension reform, in Selestat AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 April 2023 Muslims perform an evening prayer known as ‘Tarawih’ in Kuwait’s Grand Mosque on Laylat al-Qadr AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 April 2023 Attendees watch a presentation of Volkswagen's latest vehicles on the eve of the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai AP World news in pictures 16 April 2023 Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum as fighting in Sudan raged for a second day in battles between rival generals AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 April 2023 A reveller smeared in vermilion powder celebrates the Bisket Jatra Festival in Thimi in the Bhaktapur District on the outskirts of Kathmandu AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 April 2023 Belgium's Lisa Vaelen performs on the uneven bars during the women's all-around event final of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 April 2023 Flames rise from a Mercedes car set on fire during a demonstration on the 12th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Rennes, northwestern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 April 2023 Mohammed El-Dahshan, 38-year-old “Mesaharati,” or dawn caller, accompanies his donkey wrapped with colored LED lights to wake Muslims up for a meal before sunrise, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the Delta city of Dikernis, about 93 miles (150 km) North of Cairo, Egypt AP World news in pictures 11 April 2023 A view shows a house and a car covered in volcanic dust following the eruption of Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka region, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 10 April 2023 A woman plucks cucumbers along the banks of river Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal in Agra AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 April 2023 Revellers partcipate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations, in Hong Kong Reuters World news in pictures 8 April 2023 Yoga enthusiasts perform a yoga exercise in a Sunrise Wine Yoga class on the Mahanakhon Skywalk rooftop at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 7 April 2023 The International Space Station (ISS) transits the sun as seen from the al-Leyah desert, on the outskirts of Kuwait City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 April 2023 Chinese honour guard attend the welcoming ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinas President Xi Jinping in Beijing AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 April 2023 Outgoing New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern gives a speech in parliament in Wellington AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 April 2023 Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York POOL/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 April 2023 Security forces gather outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to New York to face charges related to hush money payments. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. AP World news in pictures 2 April 2023 Supporters march to defend the memory of late former Polish-born Pope John Paul II with a large banner showing the former pope on the 18th anniversary of his death, in Warsaw, Poland AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 April 2023 Spectators watch as Austria's Stefan Kraft competes during the first round of the Men Flying Hill Team competition, part of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planic AFP/Getty World news in pictures 31 March 2023 Actor Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after the verdict was read in his $300,000 suit against her over a skiing accident in Park City, Utah Getty World news in pictures 30 March 2023 King Charles III addresses members of the German Bundestag at the Reichstag Building in Berlin Getty World news in pictures 29 March 2023 A person walks near snowbanks obscuring condominiums as snow falls in the Sierra Nevada mountains from yet another storm system which is predicted to bring heavy snow to higher elevations in Mammoth Lakes, California Getty World news in pictures 28 March 2023 A protester feeds a fire on the sidelines of a demonstration in Nantes after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote AFP/Getty

Shortly after arriving in Jeddah the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level."

Mr Zelensky will travel to Japan on Sunday to meet with G7 leaders, where British PM Rishi Sunak is due to give a press conference.

On Friday Mr Sunak warned Vladimir Putin that "we're not going away".