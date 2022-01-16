Motorcyclist killed in Limerick crash
It is believed that the 26-year-old man crashed into a wall and a metal fence.
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Co Limerick.
Gardai are investigating the crash, which happened at O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick at around 1pm on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and it is expected that a post-mortem examination will take place shortly.
The road is closed as a forensic investigation is carried out.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
