Watch live: Rescuers search collapsed Bangkok building as Myanmar earthquake death toll exceeds 1,000
Watch live as rescuers search the site of a building collapse in Bangkok, after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the centre of Myanmar also sent tremors to Thailand and China.
An aftershock, recorded as being 6.4 in magnitude, followed the initial tremor.
More than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in Myanmar, with its ruling military junta saying over 2,370 people have been injured, with 30 people missing.
Their statement added that "detailed figures” are “still being collected."
Meanwhile, Thailand's capital has lowered its death toll to six and reported 26 people have been injured, as 47 others are still missing across multiple sites.
Footage continues to circulate online of a high-rise building, which was under construction, collapsing into a cloud of dust close to Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market as onlookers screamed and ran.
Both Thailand and Myanmar have declared a state of emergency following the disaster.
