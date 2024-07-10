Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Nato world leaders arrive for Washington DC summit

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 10 July 2024 13:27
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch live as world leaders arrive for a Nato summit in Washington DC on Wednesday, 10 July.

Sir Keir Starmer has travelled to the US in one of his first international engagements as British prime minister.

Speaking to journalists on his flight over, the PM said he hoped the summit will “Trump proof” aid to Ukraine to help it hold off Russia.

Sir Keir insisted that the defence and security of Britain and its allies will be his first priority, but would not give a timetable on when his “iron clad commitment” to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent will come into force.

Later today, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will join other world leaders in addressing the Nato Public Forum.

Other leaders present and due to speak at the summit include US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and UK defence secretary John Healey.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in