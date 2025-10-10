Watch live: Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner is announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday, 10 October.

Maria Corina Machado was honoured for her work in “promoting peace” in Latin America at a time when “democracy is under threat”.

There had been speculation about the possibility of the prize going to Donald Trump, fuelled in part by the US president himself, but longtime Nobel watchers said his chances were remote despite notable foreign policy interventions for which he has taken personal credit.

Mr Trump appeared to have achieved the seemingly impossible on the eve of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement — Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of a historic peace deal.

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas have called on the Nobel Committee to award the president the prize, saying he had “brought us light through our darkest times” with his 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

Israel’s cabinet met on Thursday and confirmed it had approved a hostage release plan around 23:30pm BST. A ceasefire was supposed to start immediately, giving the military 24 hours to complete its withdrawal.

Israeli troops began their withdrawal to an agreed line in Gaza on Friday after the government ratified a fragile ceasefire agreement overnight.

But as the withdrawal got underway, witnesses said Israeli strikes had continued in Gaza into Friday morning. Locals said tanks had fired shells to stop displaced people from returning to their homes in the north.

Once Israel has withdrawn, Hamas will have 72 hours to release all Israeli hostages as Israel releases Palestinian detainees.