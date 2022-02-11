Tributes paid after 12-year-old boy driving car dies in crash

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old boy who died after the car he was driving crashed in Co Limerick.

The crash on Friday happened after a collision with a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 2am.

The body of the boy, who was driving the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

It was harrowing to see, what is really a child, lying dead. Just awful Monsignor Dan Neenan

The boy has been named locally as Wiktor Chojecki.

Tributes were paid to the 12-year-old on Friday.

Monsignor Dan Neenan, a local priest who attended the scene, said it was a “harrowing” experience.

Speaking to RTE radio, he said he was asked by gardai to attend the scene on Friday morning.

Monsignor Neenan said that when he arrived the body of the child was being taken from the vehicle.

The teachers have been helping students to deal with the tragic event Sean Lane, Scoil Mhuire agus Ide

He added: “We waited for the emergency services. They were so wonderful, so professional and sensitive and good.

“We waited for the parents to arrive and that was quite some time.

“Obviously they were just so shocked, but also incredibly dignified. We gave them a moment on their own with their son.”

Monsignor Neenan said the child’s mother thanked everyone at the scene for their help.

“It was harrowing to see, what is really a child, lying dead. Just awful,” he said.

Sean Lane, principal of Scoil Mhuire agus Ide in Newcastle West, said: “This is a terrible tragedy for the Chojecki family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Wiktor’s family and friends.

“Wiktor was a 1st Year student and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.”

He said a psychologist “has been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time”.

“The teachers have been helping students to deal with the tragic event.”

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not need hospital treatment.

Gardai said the scene has been sealed for examination by forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place on the N21.

They have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.