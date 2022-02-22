Taoiseach set for meeting with German Chancellor
Micheal Martin will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been in office since December.
The Taoiseach will meet the German Chancellor in Berlin on Tuesday, where he is expected to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Micheal Martin will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been in office since December.
The meeting comes amid the backdrop of deepening fears about Russian actions in Ukraine, after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.
The EU is expected to announce sanctions against Russia following the move.
While Ukraine is likely to top the agenda in the meeting between the pair, UK-EU relations and the post-pandemic recovery will also be discussed.
Mr Martin will also visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin for a wreath-laying ceremony.
In a statement ahead of the visit, Mr Martin said: “Germany has long been one of Ireland’s closest friends, and one of our biggest trading partners in the EU.
“I very much look forward to the opportunity to discuss with Chancellor Scholz the close ties between our two nations, and the major opportunities and challenges facing Europe at the moment such as the situation in Ukraine, the economy, and the drive to reach our shared climate action goals.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.