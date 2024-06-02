For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British schoolgirl died after accidentally drowning in a pool during a family holiday to Florida.

Anna Beaumont, 13, from Cardiff, was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said she was transported to hospital in a critical condition but died the next day.

In a statement, the police said: “We are sorry to report that on May 29 2024, 13-year-old Anna Beaumont was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

“Any information about the cause and manner of her death will need to come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

In a statement shared with the BBC, Andrew Williams, headteacher at Ms Beaumont’s school, Radyr Comprehensive, said: “The very thought of losing a child is an unimaginable journey and I know I speak on behalf of the whole school community when I say that our thoughts are with Anna’s family as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“Anna was a cherished member of our school family, and her absence will be profoundly felt by pupils, staff and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Her spirit, kindness and presence touched so many lives.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are in touch with the family following the death of a child in the United States, and are providing consular support during this difficult time.”

The medical examiner’s office in Orlando on Thursday said that the manner of death was accidental and the cause was drowning.

Discovery Cove is part of the group of theme parks owned by United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly called SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. The company changed its corporate name in February. Other park brands owned by the company include SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove and Sesame Place.

The company released a statement about the incident to local media, which said: “Our staff responded to an emergency involving a guest yesterday (May 28).

“Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital.

“Out of respect for privacy of our guests, we do not provide any health information. Our thoughts are with this family.”