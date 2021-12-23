Father and son found dead in Co Donegal home after suspected murder suicide

Local councillors in Letterkenny said the community had been left stunned by the incident.

David Young
Thursday 23 December 2021 19:40
A stock picture of the Garda badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)
A stock picture of the Garda badge logo (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A father and son have been found dead at a house in Co Donegal after a suspected murder suicide incident.

It is understood the father, aged in his 80s, was discovered in the back of the family bungalow on the outskirts of Letterkenny while his son, aged in his 50s, was found in a car in the garage.

Gardai have not confirmed how the men died.

It is understood the widowed older man, a retired public servant, had not been seen out and about for around a week.

The discovery at the house in the Windy Hall Road/Long Lane area was made on Thursday afternoon by a member of the public who alerted gardai.

Recommended

Letterkenny councillor Gerry McMonagle, who lives close to the scene, said local people were stunned.

“I was down at the local shops this evening and I was talking to a number of people and everybody is obviously saddened and shocked that something like this could happen,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“I think happening two days before Christmas makes it all the more shocking and sad.

“It’s tragic that two days before Christmas two family members are dead and the gardai aren’t looking for anyone else.

People are numbed by this.

“Obviously they are thinking about the remaining family and what they are going through at this time.”

Mayor of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community was in shock.

“It’s absolutely shocking news and an awful tragedy,” said the Fine Gael representative.

Recommended

“This community is absolutely shocked to hear this and our heart goes out to those affected by this.

“It heightens the sadness of it that we’re in the season of Christmas and it’s just an awful tragedy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in