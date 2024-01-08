Watch live: Protests mark anti-democratic uprising anniversary in Brazil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as protests mark the first anniversary of Brazil’s anti-democratic uprising anniversary.

On 8 January 2023, thousands of supporters of the country’s former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade and stormed the presidential palace in Brasilia.

It came days after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October 2022 election.

Scenes echoed those of the US Capitol riots in 2021.

On Monday (8 January), congressional leaders, Supreme Court justices, and government officials led by Lula remembered the day the capital was stormed by protesters calling for a military coup.

“All those who financed, planned, and executed the coup attempt must be exemplarily punished. There is no forgiveness for anyone who attacks democracy,” Lula said at the event held in Congress.

“Forgiveness would sound like impunity. And impunity would be a free pass for more acts of terrorism.”