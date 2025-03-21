Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor McGregor has said that he will run for Ireland’s presidency, 10 years after declaring “f*** politics” in an online rant.

The controversial former UFC star pushed his anti-immigration message as he pledged on Thursday to run for the largely ceremonial role later this year.

Referring to a European Union migration pact set to more evenly distribute asylum claims across the bloc, his announcement on social media stated: “Who else will stand up to the government and oppose this bill? Any other presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!”

The news of his candidacy comes during the same week that the Dublin-born 36-year-old visited President Donald Trump in the White House, drawing criticism from political leaders who said his views did not reflect those of the Irish people.

And it comes only months after McGregor was found civilly liable of assault in a High Court damages case in his homeland taken by a woman who accused him of rape – McGregor is currently appealing that verdict.

open image in gallery Conor McGregor visited Donald Trump in the White House this week as part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations ( EPA )

It was 10 years ago when the MMA fighter was declared “F*** religion, F*** politics” in a 2015 Twitter rant after criticism over his wearing of a Remembrance Day poppy. A rare political social media post came in 2018 when he uploaded a picture showing him alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the 2018 World Cup final.

It appears the COVID-19 pandemic helped to spark his political journey. The Irish Times reports that he began to exhibit populist right-wing views during this time.

The Dublin riots in 2023, which broke out over the stabbing of three young girls by an Algerian migrant, provoked McGregor into speaking publicly about his view on immigration.

He tweeted that “people should evaporate their properties before letting them be given over to asylum-seeker accommodation” around this time.

McGregor has regularly spoken about President Donald Trump, endorsing him in the 2024 presidential election.

open image in gallery McGregor and partner Dee Devlin at the High Court in Dublin in November 2024 ( PA Wire )

It’s possible that McGregor’s appearance at the White House as part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations acted as a soft launch of his presidential campaign.

McGregor commended Trump's "inspiring" work ethic, while the president reciprocated by praising McGregor's own work rate and describing him as "fantastic.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration could not imagine a "better guest to have with us on St Patrick’s Day.”

Earlier, McGregor told reporters of his intention to discuss Irish immigration issues with Trump. He criticized the Irish government on these issues, characterizing it as an administration of "zero action with zero accountability."

open image in gallery The Dublin riots in 2023 broke out over the stabbing of three young girls by a migrant, provoking a slew of anti-immigrant social media posts from McGregor ( REUTERS )

“The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop,” McGregor said.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin shot back, calling McGregor’s claims “wrong,” and said that they did not reflect the views of the Irish people.

Deputy Premier Simon Harris said that McGregor was not in the US to represent Ireland, did not speak for the people of Ireland, and that he “has no mandate to.”

open image in gallery Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right) later shot back that McGregor’s claims were ‘wrong’ and did not reflect the views of the Irish people ( AP )

Meanwhile, McGregor continues to face controversy in his personal life as he appeals against the outcome of the civil case taken by a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against McGregor after accusing him of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

The 35-year-old woman was awarded damages and costs, amounting to around $260,000 after a three-week trial in 2024 in which the jury found McGregor civilly liable for assault.

A judge at the High Court in Dublin later said the jury had “conclusively determined” that McGregor had raped Hand.

McGregor's appeal to overturn its conclusion was set to come before the Court of Appeal on Friday.

The guilty verdict did nothing to quell his political ambitions.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, he wrote: “Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025.

“Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!

“I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!

“This is the future of Ireland with me as president. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”