Watch live: World leaders arrive for 60th Munich Security Conference

Watch live as world leaders arrive for the 60th Munich Security Conference beginning on Friday, 16 February.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opens the conference at a critical time, as violence in Gaza escalates amid calls for ceasefires; the US presidential election campaign heats up; and calls to bolster support and aid for Ukraine increase.

An estimated 50 world leaders are expected to attend the annual event that bills itself as the world’s leading forum for debating international security policy. The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the conference on its opening day. She returns after speaking at the 2022 and 2023 conferences, but now faces the task of assuring Nato allies will be protected after recent comments from Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will make his first in-person appearance at the conference since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having addressed last year’s conference virtually.