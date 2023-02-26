Jump to content

Watch live: Update expected from Nigerian election officials amid ‘irregularity’ reports

Sophie Thompson
Sunday 26 February 2023 11:55
Watch live: Update expected from Nigerian election officials amid 'irregularity' reports

Nigeria’s election commission are holding a news conference as voting continues in some areas of the country.

Delays, attacks on polling stations, and concerns of 'irregularities' have all been huge parts of the election, which is the tightest since the end of military rule back in 1999.

Masked men reportedly broke into a polling station in Lagos this weekend, breaking ballot boxes and stealing phones so that members of the public were unable to vote.

Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, are all thought to be in strong positions - however, there are 15 other candidates in the race.

Final results are not expected before Monday (27 February) at the earliest, and a candidate will need 25 per cent of ballots in at least two thirds of states to win the election.

