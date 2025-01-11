Watch live: Rachel Reeves and Chinese counterpart He Lifeng hold joint news conference after trade meeting
Watch live as Rachel Reeves and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng hold a joint news conference on Saturday (11 January), following earlier trade meetings.
The chancellor described her visit to Beijing as a “significant milestone” in Britain’s relationship with China as she met vice-premier He Lifeng.
Speaking at the opening of the 11th UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue on Saturday, she said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the UK-China relationship, with the first economic and financial dialogue between our countries for nearly six years.
“It is a signal of this new UK Government’s commitment to fostering a stable, long-term partnership and of the importance that I place on realising the economic potential of co-operation between the UK and China.”
Ms Reeves said boosting trade and investment with China was “crucial” to achieving economic growth, but must not weaken national security.
Speaking at the meeting with He Lifeng, she said: “I believe that increasing trade and investment with an economically important partner like China is crucial for achieving my number one mission in Government – economic growth.
“Improving market access is essential for enhancing our bilateral trade, reducing barriers to trade and creating a level playing field for businesses will benefit not only our economies but also consumers and citizens in our countries.”
Calling for an increase in investment between the UK and China, she added it was “important to prevent economic links weakening our national security and economic resilience”.
