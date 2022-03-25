Joe Biden agrees to boost US gas supplies to Europe to reduce dependence on Russia

The United States has agreed to step up gas exports to the European Union in a bid to reduce reliance eon Russian supplies
Under a deal announce on Friday Joe Biden promised the US would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more liquid natural gas to Europe than under previous plans.
The accord was struck by Mr Biden and EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Friday, which the US president is attending.
The arrangement also sees the US commit to increase gas supplies in 2023.
Gas prices have surged to record levels in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and some countries like Germany and Italy are heavily reliant on Russian supply.
Germany's government has already pulled the plug on a planned gas pipeline called Nordstream 2 which critics said would increase reliance on supply controlled by Vladimir Putin's regime.
EU leaders are on Friday discussing whether to impose phased-in restrictions on the purchase of Russian hydrocarbons such as oil and coal – but gas is not expected to be on the table.
Alexander de Croo, the Belgian prime minister, told reporters on the doorstep of the summit: "Measures on energy right now would have a huge impact on our economies.
“The basic rule is that sanctions must have a much greater impact on the Russian side than on the European side. We don't wage war on ourselves."
Meanwhile Mark Rutte, the Dutch leader said: “Everybody wants it but it’s nothing that you can do in the short term."
US liquid natural gas plants are thought to be producing at full capacity and the exports will likely come from supply previously destined for other parts of the world.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs said "near-term measures" to support European LNG imports would "rely on the reallocation of existing supply".
They added that “such a relocation to Europe is already happening” because EU gas prices have in recent months generally been the highest in the world.
More follows...
