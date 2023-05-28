For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get a glimpse of inside Turkey's polling stations as president Tayyip Erdogan and opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu go head-to-head in a run-off vote.

Erdogan is confident after being in power for 20 years (hopeful to secure five more), and Kilicdaroglu's vow to expel 'millions' of Syrian refugees.

Kilicdaroglu trailed by 2.5 million votes in the first round, however, it could be flipped on its head as it's thought that eight million people didn't vote in the first round.

As Turkey's longest-serving leader, Erdogan has been responsible for low interest rates in the country, and building Turkey's reputation and influence across the West. However, voters will be mindful of the attempted 2016 coup that he managed to outpace.

Kilicdaroglu has received backing from other far-right leaders, including the Republican People's Party.

