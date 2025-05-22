Pope Leo’s impressive gym routine revealed by ex-personal trainer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the hallowed halls of the Vatican to the weight racks of a Roman gym, the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, has followed an unconventional path to the papacy.

For two years, Prevost, appointed in 2023 to oversee bishop nominations, frequented the Omega gym in Rome's upscale Prati district, alongside priests, nuns, and local residents.

The gym's owner, Francesco Tamburlani, recalled the moment he learned of Prevost's elevation. "When the name of the pope was announced, my phone rings and my son tells me, ’Dad, it’s Robert! Robert, our member!’" Tamburlani recounted, noting the eruption of cheers from his staff. "This moved us, filled us with joy."

open image in gallery Personal trainer Valerio Masella who trained Robert Francis Prevost before the cardinal became Pope Leo XIV ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Prevost, 69, maintained a rigorous workout regimen, surprising his personal trainer, Valerio Masella, with his stamina. Their sessions, two or three times a week, lasted up to an hour and involved a workout plan typically designed for men aged 50-55.

So, how much does the pope bench? Masella can’t speak to his papal power, since Prevost was focused on posture and cardiovascular capacity. He ran on his favorite treadmill that faces a mural featuring famous local landmarks, among them St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

“We would start off slow and then go pretty strong, I must say. Especially a lot of resistance on the exercise bike, a very strong climb,” Masella said.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV would attend personal training sessions at the Omega gym in Rome ( Getty Images )

Throughout their two-year training, Masella never knew Prevost was a cardinal, nor did he hear him utter a discouraging word. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard him make a comment about anything that wasn’t positive. He was always positive about everything -- the weather, the city, the people, also for me, he said he liked the gym.”

A Vatican spokesperson didn't reply when asked for comment.

A sporting pope isn’t new. Pope John Paul II, who was elected at the age of 58, was an avid skier and mountain trekker.

Chicago-born Prevost’s game is tennis. On May 15, he met top-ranked player Jannik Sinner, who gave him a racket and offered to play during an off day at the Italian Open. Leo had said earlier in the week that he would be up for a charity match when it was suggested by a journalist.

open image in gallery Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner meets Pope Leo XIV on at the Vatican ( AP )

After Prevost took over the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops in 2023, he said in an interview with the Augustinian Order that his new job had left him little free time to practice his game. While the Mediterranean climate makes tennis possible year-round, the papacy will likely leave him even fewer chances to step onto a court.

Tamburlani, the Omega owner, says the Holy Father is welcome back any time he wants to squeeze in a workout. After all, his membership's still active.

“This would make us so happy,” he said. “We would organize our gym to guarantee his safety and his privacy. We would just need a sign.”