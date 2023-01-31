Watch live: Pope Francis makes first papal visit to DRC in 37 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a three-day stay in the capital Kinshasa

This week marks the first papal visit to the Central African nation since 1985.

Up to half of the Congo’s population of 80 million are members of the Catholic Church, which has considerable influence in the political and social spheres, helping drive democratic change in recent decades.

After arriving in the afternoon, Francis is scheduled to meet president Felix Tshisekedi, officials, diplomats and civil society representatives at the Palais de la Nation.

He is due to move on to visit South Sudan on Friday.

The six-day trip was originally planned for July 2022 but was postponed after the Pope suffered problems with his knee.

It will be his 40th abroad since he was elected the head of the Catholic Church in 2013 and his fifth visit to Africa.