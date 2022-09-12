German and Italian presidents to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
Foreign dignitaries to be bussed together to Westminster Abbey from west London
The Italian and German presidents have become the latest foreign dignitaries to confirm they will attend Elizabeth II’s funeral in London next week.
Rome’s Sergio Mattarella and Berlin’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be among hundreds of politicians and royals travelling to the British capital for the historic occasion, which will take place at 11am on 19 September.
There has been speculation about who will be granted an invitation to the service, as space in Westminster Abbey is limited to a maximum of 2,200 people.
US president Joe Biden and New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern have both said they will fly over for the state funeral, while other leaders including France’s Emmanuel Macron are also expected to be in attendance.
So will members of other European royal families from countries such as Belgium, Denmark, Spain and Sweden.
Given that space is at a premium, the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office has issued guidance that only the heads of state and their partners can attend. Other relatives and staff members will not be permitted.
This comes as Politico learned that foreign dignitaries will be unable to travel in their own cars to the state funeral. Instead, they will be bussed there together from a site in west London.
Reflecting on the scale of the occasion, John Kampfner, of the Chatham House think tank, said the Queen’s funeral will be like few others.
“There have been great state funerals before — of American presidents, of Nelson Mandela and others. But quite simply the queen was the most famous person in the world, and as a result I think there will be an attendance list that will be unprecedented,” he said.
The Queen died at Balmoral, her Scottish residence, last Thursday after a reign of more than 70 years. Her son Charles became King on her death and was formally proclaimed as the new sovereign by the Accession Council in London on Saturday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies