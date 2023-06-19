For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Richard Bennett, the UN's Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, presents a joint report on the situation of women and girls in the country.

Women in Afghanistan have faced significant restrictions on their freedom since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021 following the withdrawal of United States-led forces.

Teenage girls and women have been banned from attending school, college, and university.

They also face increased restrictions on what they can wear; they must dress in clothing that only reveals their eyes.

Women are also banned from parks, swimming pools, and gyms.

The Taliban have also banned Afghan women from working for the UN.

Mr Bennett assumed the role of Special Rapporteur in 2022, and is mandated to monitor the situation of human rights in Afghanistan and make recommendations to improve it.

In his June 2023 report, Mr Bennett described the "widespread and systematic discrimination" to which women and girls in Afghanistan are subjected, particularly since the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.