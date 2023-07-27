Greece wildfires seen from space in shocking satellite images
Greece continues to be ravaged by wildfires that have left two people dead and forced thousands of holidaymakers fleeing for safety.
Tourists on Corfu and Rhodes have spoken about their “hell on earth” experiences as their summer breaks were ruined by blazes in the extreme heat.
Becky Mulligan, a 29-year-old tourist told The Independent smoke started climbing up against their hotel window, which is when they decided to run.
“There were helicopters hovering above making the whole building shake,” she said. “We ended up legging it down a dirt track as the smoke came up around our legs. I thought I was going to die. It was like hell on earth.”
According to the Met Office Rhodes weather forecast, temperatures are set to hit 40C on Wednesday (26 July) as the intense heat continues. Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the fires so far.
