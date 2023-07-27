For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greece continues to be ravaged by wildfires that have left two people dead and forced thousands of holidaymakers fleeing for safety.

Tourists on Corfu and Rhodes have spoken about their “hell on earth” experiences as their summer breaks were ruined by blazes in the extreme heat.

Becky Mulligan, a 29-year-old tourist told The Independent smoke started climbing up against their hotel window, which is when they decided to run.

“There were helicopters hovering above making the whole building shake,” she said. “We ended up legging it down a dirt track as the smoke came up around our legs. I thought I was going to die. It was like hell on earth.”

According to the Met Office Rhodes weather forecast, temperatures are set to hit 40C on Wednesday (26 July) as the intense heat continues. Below we look at some of the most powerful images from the fires so far.

Greece wildfires in pictures

Burnt buildings along the coastline in Kiotari on the island of Rhodes (AP)

A firefighter uses a bottle to drop water over a burnt plant after flames approach Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece (AP)

Locals try to extinguish a wildfire burning in Gennadi village on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes on Tuesday (AP)

German tourists take water from a swimming pool of a hotel as they try to extinguish a fire near the seaside resort of Lindos on Monday (AP)

Flames have wreaked havoc for wildlife in Rhodes (AP)

Locals have said they have ‘lost everything’ in the fires (AFP via Getty Images)

Flames ravage a forest in Vati village on the island of Rhodes (AP)

Locals pull tree branches as a wildfire burns in Gennadi village (AP)

Smoke towers over grazing sheep as clouds become a regular sight (AFP via Getty Images)

Greek firefighters work to extinguish wildfires near Vati (AFP via Getty Images)

Fallow deer walks in the charred forest near Asklipeio on the Greek island of Rhodes (AFP via Getty Images)

A destroyed house after wildfire in Mandra near Athens (Getty Images)

An aerial view shows wildfires burning a forest near Vati (AFP via Getty Images)

Locals watch on as the fire approaches the village of Vati on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Military personnel look on as the fires continue to burn (AP)

The evacuations

Evacuees wait to board on buses as they leave their hotel during a forest fire in Rhodes (AP)

Travellers wait at the airport during evacuations (AFP via Getty Images)

Holidaymakers arrive after returning from Rhodes where evacuations were taking place on 24 July (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Tourists wait in the airport’s departure hall during evacuations on the Greek island of Rhodes on 23 July (AFP via Getty Images)