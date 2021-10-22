16 killed in blast at gunpowder plant in Russia

NewsWorld16 killed in blast at gunpowder plant in RussiaBlast reported in Russia’s western Ryazan provinceAnuj PantFriday 22 October 2021 09:25 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)Sixteen people were killed and several are missing in a blast and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia’s western Ryazan province, the TASS news agency reported on Friday.(More to follow)More aboutRussiafireblastsexplosives Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
