16 killed in blast at gunpowder plant in Russia

Blast reported in Russia’s western Ryazan province

Anuj Pant
Friday 22 October 2021 09:25
comments
(Independent)

Sixteen people were killed and several are missing in a blast and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia’s western Ryazan province, the TASS news agency reported on Friday.

(More to follow)

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments