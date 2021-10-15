Russia claims US Navy destroyer ‘turned back’ from its territorial waters during joint drills with China in Sea of Japan
Justin Vallejo
Friday 15 October 2021 15:46 comments
New York
Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.
Russian ship Admiral Tributs radioed a warning to the USS Chafee that it was "in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.
The US Navy has yet to release an official response.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
