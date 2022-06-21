Africa ‘taken hostage’ by Russian invasion as food prices soar, Zelensky says

Ukraine's leader tells African Union that continent has been "taken hostage”

Cara Anna
Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:33
Africa Ukraine Food Crisis
Africa Ukraine Food Crisis
(AP)

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Africa has been “taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion amid catastrophically rising food prices.

The Ukrainian president made the comments to the African Union continental body during a closed-door address.

It took weeks of requests for Mr Zelensky to make the speech to the African nations, many of whom retain close ties to Russia and failed to support a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the invasion earlier this year.

Ukraine and the West hope to weaken those ties by emphasizing that Russia’s actions are to blame for dramatic shortages of wheat and edible oils and skyrocketing food and fuel prices across the African continent of 1.3 billion people.

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian exports is a “war crime,” the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.

Recommended

“They are trying to use you and the suffering of the people to put pressure on the democracies that have imposed sanctions on Russia,” Mr Zelensky told the AU, whose leaders recently met in Russia with president Vladimir Putin and echoed Moscow’s assertion that Western sanctions are in part to blame for the food security crisis.

They appealed to other countries to ensure grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine aren’t blocked.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky

(AFP/Getty)

Millions of people in the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia and Somalia, are now struggling to find food or even humanitarian food aid amid a historic drought.

“We know for a fact there will be increased deaths ... well into 2023,” USAID Ethiopia mission director Sean Jones told the Associated Press last week.

Official reaction to Mr Zelensky’s speech was muted. African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, one of those who met with Mr Putin, tweeted that African nations “reiterated the AU position of the urgent need for dialogue to end the conflict.”

Current AU chair and Senegalese president Macky Sall tweeted that Africa respects “the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the freedom of commerce.”

Recommended

Russia is the largest weapons exporter to sub-Saharan Africa, and Moscow emphasizes its long ties with African nations dating to the Soviet Union. Some African leaders, meanwhile, are exasperated by global powers' efforts to choose one side or another.

Ukraine will press its case again later this week when its foreign minister speaks to Africa-based reporters in a briefing organized by the United States government on how “Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine affects food security on the African continent.”

The EU's top diplomat said he has written to all African foreign ministers to explain that the bloc’s sanctions on Russia are not responsible for the looming global food crisis, and pledged to work out ways for exports of food and fertilizers to reach their continent.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in