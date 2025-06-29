Russia launches largest airstrike on Ukraine since start of the war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia launched its “most massive airstrike” on Ukraine since the start of the war as part of an escalating bombing campaign, dashing hopes of a ceasefire.

Air raid alerts sounded “almost all night long” on Saturday (28 June( as Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones - mostly Russian-Iranian Shaheds with a number of decoys - and 60 missiles.

The attack targeted several regions, including west Ukraine, far from the front line.

Ukraine’s air force said it had managed to shoot down 249 and a further 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

At least six people died in the strikes. Three were killed in drone strikes in the Kherson, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Another person was killed in Kostyantynivka, and the body of a 70-year-old woman was found under the rubble of a nine-story building hit by Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region.

open image in gallery Air raid alerts sounded almost all night long throughout Ukraine, according to President Zelensky ( REUTERS )

An F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, was killed after destroying seven aerial targets as his warplane, supplied by Western allies, crashed after sustaining damage.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree to posthumously award Ustymenko the award of the Order of the Gold Star as he passed on condolences to the pilot’s family and brothers-in-arms. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of his death.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, declared the onslaught the “most massive airstrike” on the country since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

It was also the first time Russia has sent more than 500 drones after the Kyiv Independent warned that Moscow was ramping up military production and building new launch sites at the start of June.

open image in gallery ( Mariana Betsa/x )

“Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes,” Zelensky said, citing that just this week alone Russia has launched more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones and nearly 1,100 glide bombs.

“Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end — pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection.

“Protection from ballistic and other missiles, from drones, and from terror. Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense — the thing that best protects lives.

“These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. I thank everyone who is helping.”

Poland and other allied countries scrambled aircrafts to ensure the safety of Polish airspace in the midst of the shelling.

Sunday’s attacks follow Putin’s claims that Moscow is ready for a fresh round of direct peace talks in Istanbul.

Two recent rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul were brief and yielded no progress on reaching a settlement.