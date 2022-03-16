Russian superyacht stuck at sea as Norway oil suppliers refuse to provide fuel

A Russian superyacht is stuck in northern Norwegian waters as oil suppliers in the area refuse to refuel the vessel amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The yacht, called “Ragnar”, is owned by Russian oligarch and former KGB agent Vladimir Strzhalkovsky. He made his vast wealth in nickel mining and has long been close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Norweigan politicians from across several parties for the yacht to be confiscated despite that Mr Strzhalkovsky is not on the EU sanctions list.

More follows...