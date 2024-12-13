Rudolf retired? Santa uses helicopter to deliver hundreds of toys to hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Children at Cork University Hospital were amazed to catch a glimpse of Santa on a flying visit on Friday.

Santa, who was giving his reindeer a pre-Christmas rest, made quite the entrance by instead arriving on a Coast Guard Helicopter.

He delivered hundreds of presents to children on the paediatric ward, many of whom will spend the festive season under the care of hospital staff.

The huge toy-drop was the result of a Kinsale & District Lions Club appeal in partnership with CUH Charity.

The man in red had plenty of support from emergency services, which travelled to the hospital in convoy from Bishopstown Garda Station.

The effort was bolstered by contracting firm MMD Construction, which donated a large number of toys, along with investment bankers JP Morgan and toys from this year’s RTE Late Late Toy Show set.

“The appeal started off quite small but is growing year on year, people like to give at Christmas and toys have been coming in from the public every day,” said Cormac Fitzgerald, president of Lions Club.

“There’s a great spirit of volunteerism in the club.

“We package up the toys and then the HSE, Gardai, Cork City Fire Service, Civil Defence, Coast Guard and army escort them, with Santa, to CUH.

“It’s great for the kids and it’s designed to have an impact on those who will be in hospital over Christmas.”

Once delivered to CUH, healthcare workers sort through the hundreds of toys and match them up with children.

Kinsale & District Lions Club also delivers toys to other organisations, schools and charities.

Claire Concannon, executive director of CUH Charity said: “As well as being a breath-taking spectacle, this event with Kinsale Lions Club brings true joy to children at the hospital.

“Staff are fully behind it and it’s a shining example of community solidarity.

“We are deeply thankful to the Lions Club and their supporters for making this an unforgettable experience for our young patients.”