Norad Santa tracker live: Follow Santa Claus and his reindeers as they deliver gifts around the globe
Santa Claus and his reindeer have set off for their biggest night of the year, with billions of stops to make around the world in less than 24 hours.
After weeks of preparation at the workshop, Father Christmas has departed west from the North Pole, and will visit the South Pacific before passing through Asia, Africa, Europe, and crossing the Atlantic to the Americas.
Every Christmas Eve, Norad – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – provides real-time tracking of Santa’s sleigh as it navigates the skies.
It is a tradition dating back to 1955, after a misprint in a department store advert led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking to speak to Santa Claus, prompting a festive custom in which Norad answer children’s questions about Santa’s journey.
Each year, at least 100,000 kids call into the organisation to inquire about Santa’s location. Millions more follow online – in nine languages – as St Nick swoops along the earth’s meridians.
Stay tuned for updates as we follow Santa’s magical route across the world.
Santa sets off from the North Pole
Santa Claus has now set off from the North Pole, bringing an end to months of diligent preparation with his elves - and fitness training for the reindeer.
St Nick is currently passing through the South Pacific, and has already delivered all his presents to islands in Oceania such as Tonga and Samoa.
Incredibly, he has already delivered 270,000,000 presents to children around the world.
Where’s Santa? The true story behind NORAD’S 70-year tracking tradition
The magic of Christmas Eve often brings a unique question for children and adults alike: Where is Santa?
For 70 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has provided the answer, transforming its Cold War-era mission of monitoring skies for threats into a beloved tradition of tracking St Nick's global journey.
Millions now check up on the jolly figure said to deliver presents around the world.
This Christmas Eve, over 1,000 dedicated volunteers will staff the 1-877-HI-NORAD hotline from 4am to midnight Mountain Standard Time, ready to field calls from eager Santa-seekers.
Here’s the full story behind the Norad Santa-tracking tradition:
