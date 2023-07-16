Watch live: Rescue crews attend scene of flooded South Korea underpass
A rescue mission is underway in the South Korean city of Cheongju, after flash flooding triggered landslides, killing at least 35 people.
More than 1,500 people were evacuated nationwide on Saturday (15 July) according to the interior and safety ministry, which said the number could rise as water rose over the dam in North Chungcheong province.
Nearly 400 rescue workers have been seen tackling a tunnel which became submerged after a river burst its banks, trapping 15 vehicles in the mud. It's not known how many passengers are in each car, and it's thought they have recovered seven bodies so far.
Almost 300mm (11.8in) of rain is reported to have fallen across South Korea on Saturday alone, and the bad weather will continue well into Sunday, and potentially up until Wednesday next week.
