Watch live: South Korea protesters demand President Yoon’s impeachment after martial law
Watch live as thousands of protesters gather in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday (10 December) demanding the impeachment and arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as well as the disbandment of his ruling party following last week’s martial law attempt.
Demonstrators have pledged to continue their civil movement until Mr Yoon is removed from office.
Mr Yoon previously survived an impeachment vote after members of his party boycotted the move.
Only 195 votes were cast, which was below the 200 needed for the vote to count, and the motion was scrapped.
The opposition needed at least eight votes from Mr Yoon’s conservative People Power Party (PPP) to reach the two-thirds majority needed to impeach.
As PPP lawmakers departed after casting votes on a separate motion, some people shouted and cursed them. Only three from Mr Yoon’s party voted.
A crisis in South Korea exploded late last Tuesday when Mr Yoon declared he was imposing martial law, leading MPs to rush to parliament to stage a vote against it. Some climbed over walls and pushed past soldiers in order to cast their votes.
The order was lifted by the cabinet before dawn on Wednesday.
