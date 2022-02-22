Stardust families criticise ‘undue delays’ to tragedy inquest

Victims’ families have hit out at the “undue delays” being put in the way of an inquest into the Stardust fire tragedy.

Forty-eight people died in the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin on February 14 1981.

On Tuesday, the families of those victims expressed frustration at once again having to fight for an inquest to take place.

A new bill is being brought forward in the Seanad to ensure that the inquest is held before a jury, with it selected in the same way as in a criminal case.

Campaigners say that the Government also needs to ensure that jurors can be paid during the inquest, which is expected to last for several months.

The bill is being proposed by Sinn Fein senator Lynn Boylan, who described it as a “simple” piece of legislation.

Suvivor Antoinette Keegan (left) and Sinn Fein Senator Lynn Boylan expressed frustration at further delays (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“The inquest system in Ireland is deeply flawed and in need of reform,” Ms Boylan said.

“We had the issue around the free legal aid early on.

“We fought that battle with the Government and we won and they backed down.”

“Now we’re having the next obstacle in the way, which is around the jury at the inquest.”

Antoinette Keegan, who lost her two sisters in the blaze, spoke on Tuesday on behalf of the families.

Ms Keegan said that she had raised her concerns during a recent meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

“If somebody is selected for the jury and they sit on it for six months, their employer is not obliged to pay.

“They are not going to be able to do it because it won’t be sustainable for them.

“We want this to go ahead.

“We want this inquest to happen.

“And we want all the obstacles in our way to be removed so that when the inquest is ready to start, we’re up and running and ready to go.

“There are too many undue delays in the whole lot of this and it is time now that they all stop.

“The inquest will not be proceeding if we don’t have a jury.”

The Government is not expected to oppose the bill on Wednesday.

However, Ms Boylan warned: “Not opposing the bill is one thing, but they have to then make sure that the time is made available for the bill to progress in time for the inquest to start on schedule.”

Last week, a judge ruled that a verdict of “unlawful killing” will not be excluded in the inquest into the tragedy.

Eamon Butterly, the former manager of the nightclub, had sought a ruling that would have seen such a verdict ruled out ahead of the forthcoming inquest.

A letter signed by nearly 30 figures from the world of law, including former justice minister Michael McDowell, was sent to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on Tuesday.

In it, they write: “The Stardust Inquest will be the largest inquest in the history of the State and will be watched around the world. The bare minimum that should be expected is that the evidence is heard by a jury that is selected in a manner that is transparent and representative of wider society.”

“It is a fundamental principle of our legal system that independent juries, properly formed, reach findings of fact, and this should just as equally hold true for inquests.

“The jury played a crucial role in the most recent Hillsborough inquests, and are of particular important in cases of public interest, where families have fought so long for truth and justice.

“Therefore Minister, we are calling on you to ensure that the Stardust Inquest will be heard before a jury and that that jury will be selected in a transparent manner.”