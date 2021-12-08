Storm Barra leaves trail of debris in its wake

Weather warnings remain in place for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra begins to subside.

The storm caused damage across the island over the course of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with thousands of homes still without electricity.

While Wednesday afternoon was calmer in many parts of the country, high winds continue to cause damage and status yellow warnings remain in place in Donegal Leitrim and Sligo until 6pm.

A wooden fascia lies on the road after high winds blew it off a house in Clonakilty, West Cork (Andy Gibson/PA) (PA Wire)

Met Eireann has warned that risks remain of fallen trees and large waves in coastal areas, with driving conditions still difficult in parts of the country.

Gardai also urged people to stay safe when on the roads.

The Department of Housing, which co-ordinates the response to storms, warned the country is still experiencing strong, gusty north-west winds.

Officials are monitoring the impact of the storm, with temporary flood defences remaining in place at locations across the country.

Workmen deal with a fallen tree at the busy Goat junction, Dublin (Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council/PA) (PA Media)

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council reported on Wednesday afternoon that a tree had fallen at a busy junction in the southside suburbs of Dublin

ESB confirmed around 30,000 homes are without electricity, with western coastal regions worst affected.

A spokesperson said that while crews are working to fix connections, some people may be without power until Thursday.

Schools in several counties that were subject to red or orange alerts remained closed on Wednesday, following advice from the Department of Education.

However, some colleges and universities did decide to reopen as normal.

With the worst of the storm expected to subside at around 6pm on Wednesday, the Department of Education confirmed all schools can reopen on Thursday.

Colleges and universities will also all reopen fully on Thursday.

Officials and businesses began the clear-up operation on Wednesday morning, after the storm brought localised flooding and significant damage to some parts of the country.