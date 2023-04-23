British diplomats and families evacuated from Sudan after threats to embassy staff

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British diplomats and their families have been evacuated from Sudan following threats to embassy staff.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted after that UK armed forces had completed the “complex and rapid” operation on Sunday.

Sudan is currently in the second week of bloody internal fighting between the army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum (Omer Erdem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery of those behind the “difficult” military operation.

“UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff,” he said.

“I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation,” he continued.

“We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country.

“I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones.”

Sudan is in the second week of fighting between the army and the paramilitary group (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the operation to remove British Embassy staff from Sudan involved more than 1,200 personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force (RAF).

“This morning, UK Armed Forces undertook a military operation alongside the United States; France and other allies,” Mr Wallace said in a written statement.

“They have evacuated British Embassy staff and their dependants from Khartoum due to the escalating threats against diplomats.

“The operation involved more than 1,200 personnel from 16 Air Assault Brigade; the Royal Marines and the RAF. I am grateful to all our partners.”

People fleeing street battles are transported on the back of a truck in the southern part of Khartoum (AFP via Getty Images)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a tweet: “Due to escalating threats against foreign diplomats, the UK has evacuated embassy staff from Sudan.

“Our top priority remains the safety of British nationals. We are working around the clock to broker international support to end the bloodshed in Sudan.”

It comes after the UK faced criticism for not explaining what plans were in place to Ministers must explain what they are doing to evacuate Britons from Sudan as fighting continues in the African country.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden declined to be drawn on the detail of what the Government is doing as he toured the broadcast studios earlier on Sunday.

Mr Dowden, asked whether the UK was preparing to evacuate Sudan of British nationals, told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “The situation in respect of Sudan is clearly a rapidly moving and complex situation.

“Our priority is to support British nationals. Now, the Ministry of Defence is acting in support of the Foreign Office but clearly you wouldn’t expect me to comment for security reasons on the current situation in terms of movement on the ground.”