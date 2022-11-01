Sweden to reach Nato spending target 2 years ahead of schedule and warns of ‘serious security situation’
Sweden, along with Finland, applied to join Nato after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Sweden is expected to reach the Nato target for defence expenditure two years ahead of schedule as a result of soaring prices and a weak currency, defence officials have declared.
The announcement comes after Sweden, alongside neighbouring Finland, applied to join the military alliance in the summer as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The applications of the two Nordic countries have so far been approved by 28 of Nato’s 30 members.
