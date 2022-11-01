Jump to content

Sweden to reach Nato spending target 2 years ahead of schedule and warns of ‘serious security situation’

Sweden, along with Finland, applied to join Nato after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 01 November 2022 16:44
Comments
(REUTERS)

Sweden is expected to reach the Nato target for defence expenditure two years ahead of schedule as a result of soaring prices and a weak currency, defence officials have declared.

The announcement comes after Sweden, alongside neighbouring Finland, applied to join the military alliance in the summer as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The applications of the two Nordic countries have so far been approved by 28 of Nato’s 30 members.

