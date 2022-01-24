Gardai investigate alleged sex attacks on teenage girls

Gardai said that the alleged assaults happened near Sligo on Saturday evening.

Cate McCurry
Monday 24 January 2022 11:17
Gardai are investigating a number of alleged sex attacks on teenage girls near Sligo town
Gardai are investigating a number of alleged sex attacks on teenage girls near Sligo town (PA)
(PA Archive)

Gardai are investigating a number of alleged sex attacks on teenage girls near Sligo town.

A number of scenes have been sealed off while the investigation gets under way.

Gardai said that the alleged assaults happened near Sligo on Saturday evening.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo between 8pm and 10pm and who noticed any activity which caught their attention.

Gardai have appealed to taxi drivers to contact them (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

They have also appealed to any road users who may have been travelling through these areas and who may have dash-cam footage to make it available to gardai.

Taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton have also been asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident has been urged to contact Sligo garda station on 071 915700.

