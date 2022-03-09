Three men arrested by gardai investigating aggravated burglary of pensioner

Gardai had been investigating the burglary at the home of 73-year-old near Skreen in Co Sligo.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 09 March 2022 15:04
Three men were arrested by gardai in connection with the aggravated burglary (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Three men have been arrested by gardai investigating the aggravated burglary of a 73-year-old man earlier this year.

Gardai had been investigating the burglary at the home of Tom Niland near Skreen in Co Sligo on January 18.

The burglary left Mr Niland with severe injuries and on life support.

On Wednesday, gardai said that three men had been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

One of the men is in his 50s, while another is in his 30s. The third is in his 20s.

All are currently being detained at garda stations in Sligo and Leitrim.

