Three men arrested by gardai investigating aggravated burglary of pensioner
Gardai had been investigating the burglary at the home of 73-year-old near Skreen in Co Sligo.
Three men have been arrested by gardai investigating the aggravated burglary of a 73-year-old man earlier this year.
Gardai had been investigating the burglary at the home of Tom Niland near Skreen in Co Sligo on January 18.
The burglary left Mr Niland with severe injuries and on life support.
On Wednesday, gardai said that three men had been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
One of the men is in his 50s, while another is in his 30s. The third is in his 20s.
All are currently being detained at garda stations in Sligo and Leitrim.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.