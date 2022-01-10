Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Tipperary
The incident happened at about 5.50pm on night on Castle Street in Cahir.
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary
The incident, which gardai say involved a single car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday night on Castle Street in Cahir.
The pedestrian, who was a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
Castle Street in Cahir was closed on Monday morning to allow a forensic investigation to take place.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
