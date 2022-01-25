Toddler dies after being struck by car in Co Cork

A toddler has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork.

The 18-month-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of a house near Skibbereen.

Gardai believed the incident occurred just after 5pm.

It is understood that gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

The child sustained serious injuries and was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The local coroner has been informed.