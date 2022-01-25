Toddler dies after being struck by car in Co Cork

The 18-month-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of a house in Skibbereen.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 25 January 2022 23:06
The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Garda logo on a Garda vehicle (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

A toddler has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork.

The 18-month-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of a house near Skibbereen.

Gardai believed the incident occurred just after 5pm.

It is understood that gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

The child sustained serious injuries and was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Recommended

The local coroner has been informed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in