Toddler dies after being struck by car in Co Cork
The 18-month-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of a house in Skibbereen.
A toddler has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork.
The 18-month-old child was struck by a car on the driveway of a house near Skibbereen.
Gardai believed the incident occurred just after 5pm.
It is understood that gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.
The child sustained serious injuries and was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The local coroner has been informed.
