Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump hosts a cabinet meeting at the White House following his announcement that both Israel and Hamas have signed off on the “first phase” of his proposed Gaza peace plan.

Wild celebrations have erupted in both Gaza and Israel, hailing what could be an eventual end to a devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza and the release of hostages who have been in captivity for two years.

At 5pm Israel time (3pm BST, 10am ET) there will be an Israeli cabinet meeting, and at 6pm (4pm BST, 11am ET)) there will be a government meeting, the spokesperson said. If the deal is approved, a ceasefire will begin in Gaza 24 hours later.

At this point, the Israeli military will be withdrawn to a smaller area of Gaza, and the 72-hour time window for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will begin.

Hamas confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid. But the Israeli military warned civilians not to return to northern Gaza, calling it “a dangerous combat zone.”

The cabinet meeting comes as Democrat and Republicans senators remain at a standstill over passing a resolution for government funding.

Federal judges will also hear arguments today on challenges to Trump's mobilisation of National Guard troops in Chicago and Portland, Oregon as part of ICE crackdowns. The US president has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if the deployments are blocked.